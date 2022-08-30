Five things to know about top-ranked American Jessica Pegula originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

American Jessica Pegula is the face of American women’s tennis.

The 28-year-old is the top-ranked American in singles and has been crushing the competition for the past couple of years. She also dominates in doubles and is the only WTA player to be ranked top 10 in both fields.

Pegula, who was born in Buffalo, N.Y., lives in Charleston, S.C. but trains out of Florida with her coach, David Witt.

With Pegula’s power and speed, the sky is the limit. As she faces Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the U.S. Open, here are five things to know about the American:

Jessica Pegula is ranked No. 8 in the world in singles, making her the top-ranked American in the WTA rankings. She also boasts an impressive doubles ranking at No. 6.

Pegula has made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open twice and the quarterfinals of the French Open once. She has reached the third round of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open as well.

In doubles, Pegula reached the final of this year’s French Open with fellow American Coco Gauff.

Jessica Pegula’s parents own the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres

Jessica Pegula's parents, Terry and Kim, are the owners of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and the Buffalo Sabres, the NHL team.

Pegula makes sure to tune into all the games no matter where she is around the world.

Tennis fans are impressed with Pegula because even though her father is a billionaire, she always has a great attitude about working hard and fighting for each match.

Jessica Pegula is half Korean

Jessica Pegula's mother Kim was born in Seoul, South Korea before being adopted at the age of 5.

Pegula talked about her Korean heritage at the Korea Open in 2019, which was held in Seoul.

Pegula's father, Terry, was born and raised in Pennsylvania.

Jessica Pegula has her own skincare line

Jessica Pegula created the skincare line Ready24 because she wanted products that were suitable for her on-the-go lifestyle.

She says that as she traveled for tennis tournaments at a young age, her skin would get worse and stress did not help the cause.

"I eventually learned what I needed to do, and had a great need to simplify my skincare routine," she said. “I developed Ready 24 using the ingredients I love that made my skin ready for square one, balance, defense and recovery.”

Jessica Pegula’s coach used to work with Venus Williams

"When it happened, both of us were emotional about it…I don’t even need to know why, it’s just her decision.”



Venus Williams’ former coach, David Witt, shocked by split: https://t.co/qINtKaI6tf pic.twitter.com/5l0g8MVGfO — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 14, 2018

Jessica Pegula has been coached by David Witt since 2019.

The 49-year-old coach had coached Venus Williams for 11 years.

Witt used to play tennis, but he never replicated his junior success as a professional.