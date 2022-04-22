oscar de la hoya

Former Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Accused in Suit of Sexually Assaulting Ex-Employee

The attacks allegedly happened in Mexico and California while the accuser was a marketing executive for Casa Mexico Tequila, which lists the former champ as one of its partners

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A woman sued Oscar De La Hoya, accusing the former boxing champion of sexually assaulting her twice in 2020 when she worked for his tequila company.

In a Los Angeles County Superior Court civil action the woman said the attacks happened in Mexico and California while she was a marketing executive for Casa Mexico Tequila, which lists De La Hoya as one of its partners.

The woman lists De La Hoya, Casa Mexico and other company officials as defendants in her claim.

In March 2020, she and other company employees were allegedly in Mexico "to visit its distillery and create advertising and marketing materials," the civil complaint said.

