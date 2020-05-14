Sports

Former Cal Rugby Player Strides Toward Recovery

By Anthony Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former Cal Rugby player, partially paralyzed three years ago, is making remarkable strides toward recovery. 

“Being able to touch someone’s heart, that's the biggest thing for me, is being able to inspire someone,” said Robert Paylor.

Becoming a motivational speaker wasn’t something the 23-year-old planned on until a devastating spinal cord injury during Cal’s Varsity Cup Championship rugby match three years ago.

Sports

Horse Racing 3 hours ago

Horse Racing Returns to Golden Gate Fields

49ers 11 hours ago

Will 49ers Receiving Corps be Better in 2020?

“Someone dragged me down by the head and breaking my neck and I was laying on that turf and I couldn’t move anything below my neck,” Paylor said.

He spent a year in Colorado doing intense rehabilitation.

“It's been three years, and eight days since I got hurt,” Paylor said. “And every single one of those days I’ve been fighting.”

The senior is sharing his gift of inspiring others with his story.

This weekend he’ll be the keynote speaker at Cal’s Athletic Department Graduation.

“To have someone tell me that it changed their life that’s the most incredible feeling I could ever have,” he said.

A feeling that brings him happiness and hope that one day he will overcome the odds and walk again.

This article tagged under:

Sports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us