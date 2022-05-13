boxing

Former Champion Amir Khan Announces Retirement From Boxing

One of the best British boxers of his era Khan retires with a record of 34-6

Amir Khan
USA TODAY

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”

One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.

Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.

Khan's last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.

