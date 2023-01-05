TCU

Former Head Coach Gary Patterson's Message to Fans as TCU Runs for Title

Patterson led the Horned Frogs for 21 seasons before leaving the program midway through the 2021 season. The former head coach sat down for the first time this season to talk about TCU's run to the championship

By Newy Scruggs

NBC Universal, Inc.

The TCU Horned Frogs are making history, and it's all leading up to their big moment in the national spotlight.

Led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, No 3 TCU will face No. 1 Georgia in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Many people have wondered, "What does former head coach Gary Patterson think of all of this?"

Patterson helped build up TCU's football program over two decades before his abrupt departure before the completion of his 21st season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He's avoided talking all season long -- until now.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs sat down in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Patterson for what, at times, became an emotional look back at the team.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

This article tagged under:

TCUCollege FootballGary Pattersononly on 5Sonny Dykes
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us