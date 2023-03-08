NBA

Former NBA, Sonics Star Shawn Kemp Booked on Felony Drive-By-Shooting Charge

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, Tacoma Police Department said

By Sanjesh Singh

Shawn Kemp
Getty

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday and booked in a Pierce County jail in Washington on a felony drive-by-shooting charge, according to police records.

The Tacoma Police Department said at 1:58 p.m. PST an altercation between occupants of two cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, near Tacoma Mall.

A gun was recovered and one car fled the scene. No injuries were reported, according to a release via the police department on social media.

Kemp, 53, was booked on the felony charge at 5:58 p.m. PST, exactly four hours following the situation, online county records show.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After being drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics -- now the Oklahoma City Thunder -- Kemp went on to play 14 seasons in the league, ending with six All-Star nods and three All-NBA Second-Team honors.

Following his eight-year tenure in Seattle, Kemp also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us