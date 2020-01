Former Sharks Coach DeBoer to Take Over as Golden Knights Head Coach

Massive hockey news dropped Wednesday in Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced head coach Gerrard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly have been relieved of their duties and former Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer has been named head coach.

NEWS The Golden Knights have made the following coaching changes: Gerard Gallant & Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties Peter DeBoer has been named head coachhttps://t.co/rQsULKgYzR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 15, 2020

DeBoer was fired by the Sharks on Dec. 12 after a rough start, leaving players shocked and stunned.

More to come