Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe Upsets Rafael Nadal in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe is the youngest American quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick in 2002

By Kristen Conti

Frances Tiafoe upsets Rafael Nadal in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The last American alive on the men’s singles draw remains unscathed.

USA’s Frances Tiafoe defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the fourth round and will be heading to the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals, ending Nadal’s U.S. Open singles run this year.

The No. 22-ranked Tiafoe won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old American professional tennis player who is currently ranked No. 22 in the world. He won his first and only ATP title at the 2018 Delray Beach Open, where he became the youngest American man to win a tournament on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002.

His career record before Monday’s match was 126-137. This was Tiafoe’s third time making it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, but the first time he’s won his fourth round match. Tiafoe’s furthest ride in a Grand Slam has been making it to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2019.

Sports

Giants 7 hours ago

Five Ways Giants Can Use September to Prepare for Better 2023 MLB Season

49ers 7 hours ago

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Replace 49ers QB Trey Lance by Week 7, Peter King Predicts

Tiafoe will be facing No. 9-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with the time still to be announced.

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Frances TiafoeRafael Nadal
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us