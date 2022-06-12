Fred Warner drives pace car before NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Drivers (and linebackers): Start your engines.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner joined the fastest stock car drivers in the country on Sunday, serving as the honorary pace car driver before the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway.

The 25-year-old star led the drivers around the 12-turn track through wine country prior to the race.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NASCAR's trip to the Bay Area has been a staple on the schedule since 1989, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Warner's drive around Sonoma capped off a busy week for the All-Pro, who joined fellow linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair in throwing out the first pitch at the Giants game on Friday.

.@fred_warner is a man of many talents ð pic.twitter.com/cPZq4zUR3N — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 11, 2022

The 49ers wrapped up OTAs this past week, and they are set to hold mandatory minicamp this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.