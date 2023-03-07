NBA

Frustrated Draymond Green Appears to Give Up on Play in Warriors-Thunder

Green called for a pass but didn't receive it, eventually resulting in a turnover

By Ali Thanawalla

Frustrated Draymond appears to give up on play in Dubs-OKC game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is the Warriors' heartbeat, but for one strange possession Tuesday night, he stopped working.

In an odd sequence at the end of the first half of the Warriors' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, Green appeared to completely give up on a play, which ultimately led to a turnover.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Green's frustration appeared to stem from not getting a pass from Jordan Poole.

The Warriors' forward was in the middle of the paint and called for the pass, jumping up and down in an attempt to get Poole's attention.

Instead, Poole passed to Klay Thompson and Green showed his displeasure by turning around, slouching and walking towards the sideline.

Sports

49ers Mar 6

NFL Rumors: 49ers Considering Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton Due to Brock Purdy Injury

Tom Brady Mar 6

49ers Not Signing Tom Brady Would Be ‘Absolutely Crazy,' NFL Insider States

When Thompson attempted to pass the ball to Green, he wasn't looking and it led to a Warriors turnover. The good news for Golden State is that the Thunder weren't able to convert on the fast break. But Green never got back on defense, leaving his four teammates to protect their basket.

RELATED: Steph perfectly recreates iconic 2016 game-winner in OKC

Green is known to show his frustration on the court at times, but giving up on a play isn't part of his makeup and likely will have to be addressed at some point.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State Warriors
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us