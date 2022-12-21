Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas.
The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night.
The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were tied for the second-most Pro Bowl nods with seven apiece, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five).
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were the only teams that didn't have a player selected.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was easily the most notable omission. Tagovailoa received more votes than any NFL player from fans but finished as a first alternate among AFC signal callers. Fans, players and coaches each made up one-third of the voting process.
It is, however, tough to argue against the three players who were voted in over Tagovailoa in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
The Pro Bowl Games will be a weeklong event featuring skills competitions between AFC and NFC players, culminating with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.
Check out the full AFC and NFC rosters below (* = starter):
AFC
Quarterback
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running back
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*
- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*
Wide receiver
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive tackle
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive guard
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Defensive end
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive tackle
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebacker
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots*
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside linebacker
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Strong safety
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Long snapper
- Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*
Punter
- Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*
Kicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Return specialist
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*
Special teamer
- Justin Hardee, New York Jets*
NFC
Quarterback
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running back
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defensive end
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive tackle
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside linebacker
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
- Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free safety
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Long snapper
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter
- Tress Way, Washington Commanders*
Kicker
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*
Return specialist
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer
- Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*