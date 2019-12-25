49ers

Garoppolo Knows Seattle Will be a Hostile Environment

Niners will have to come through against Seahawks in front of a loud, enthusiastic crowd at CenturyLink Field

By Doug Williams

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a win against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Jimmy Garoppolo has never played a game at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field, but he knows it will be a hostile environment.

On Sunday, the 12-3 49ers will take on the 11-3 Seahawks there for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs. Garoppolo was injured last season when the Niners played in Seattle, but was there on the sideline and this week told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group that it’s a special place for visiting teams. For years it’s had a deserved reputation as the NFL’s loudest stadium.

“It’s hostile. It gets loud,” he said. “The crowd is chirping at you and everything on the sideline. But that’s what makes football great. Especially this time of year. You couldn’t ask for anything more in December.”

Sports

Raiders 38 mins ago

Raiders Hope Jacobs Can Play vs. Broncos

Raiders 23 hours ago

Are Raiders in Good Hands With Kicker’s Foot?

But, Garoppolo recently had a terrific game in New Orleans, where the crowd also is loud and enthusiastic. In that 48-46 victory, he was 26-of-35 for 349 yards and four touchdowns and an interception.

Said head coach Kyle Shanahan: “He handled himself well there (New Orleans) and I expect him to do the same in Seattle.”

In the 49ers’ first game against the Seahawks this season, a 27-24 overtime loss, Garoppolo was sacked five times and threw an interception while going 24-of-46 for 248 yards and a TD. Garoppolo cited the Seahawks’ defensive speed this week and says “they make you earn everything down the field.”

Shanahan calls the matchup “exciting,” because the 49ers – with a victory – control their own destiny.

Sunday’s game is set for a 5:20 p.m. kickoff.

This article tagged under:

49ersJimmy GaroppoloSeahawks
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us