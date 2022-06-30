Warriors

NBA Rumors: Gary Payton II, Trail Blazers Finalizing Three-Year Contract

By Taylor Wirth

Report: GP2 finalizing three-year, $28 million deal with Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that the Warriors have lost another fan favorite on Thursday. 

Journeyman guard Gary Payton II, reportedly is finalizing a three-year, $28-million with the Portland Trail Blazers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Thursday night, citing sources. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors Insider Monte Poole, reported, citing a source, that Golden State still has a "slim chance" to retain Payton, although it appears they've reached their limit in terms of what they can offer. 

Sports

Juan Toscano-Anderson 7 hours ago

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lakers Agree to Contract in Free Agency, Agent Says

Warriors Jun 29

James Wiseman ‘Speechless,' Happy to Be Back at Warriors Practice

Payton played a vital role for the Warriors throughout the season, providing a spark on both offense and defense throughout Golden State's NBA Finals run. 

The Warriors reportedly were becoming less and less optimistic that they would be able to re-sign Payton, who was receiving better offers elsewhere before he ultimately agreed to join a Western Conference foe in the Blazers. 

This season with the Warriors, Payton averaged 7.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds 1.4 steals and 0.9 assists in 17.6 minutes played, while shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range. 

RELATED: Why Perk 'would love' to see Warriors swap Wiggins for KD

Payton will join a Blazers team featuring Damian Lillard, newly-extended Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart,  and Jusuf Nurkić. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBASportsGolden State Warriors
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us