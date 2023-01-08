NFL

George Kittle, 100-Year-Old Grandma Lucky Share Meaningful On-Field Embrace

Kittle caught two touchdowns in the win against Arizona

By Eduardo Razo

Kittle shares meaningful pregame embrace with 100-year-old grandma originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle is attempting to finish the 2022 NFL regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on a high note as the 49ers head into NFC playoffs ... but also because his grandmother is in attendance. 

Kittle shared a heartwarming moment with his grandma before the 49ers-Cardinals game. The 29-year-old provided a couple of hugs and posed for pictures to celebrate her 100th birthday, which was on Jan. 6. 

While the pregame moment with his grandma is special, there's no doubt that Kittle wants to have a big game as a birthday present. 

The 49ers' tight end has developed excellent chemistry with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy since the 23-year-old took over the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. 

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle recall J.J. Watt's 'absolute monster' career

Kittle has five touchdown receptions and is averaging 79 receiving yards in his last three games heading into the contest against Arizona and is becoming a go-to target for the Iowa State product. 

So perhaps it might explain why Purdy found Kittle for a touchdown late in the second quarter of 49ers-Cardinals as their connection continues to grow. 

