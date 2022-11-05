Georgia Freshman Duo Team Up for 75-yard Punt Against Tennessee

Just over one quarter into the Georgia-Tennessee game and the play of the day -- so far -- belongs to Georgia punter Brett Thorson.

After opening the game with a fumble and touchdown, the Bulldogs were eventually forced to bring out Thorson when they were stopped on downs in the third drive of the game. The freshman from Australia proved unfazed in the biggest game of his career as he punted the ball 75 yards, placing it perfectly ahead of the pylon. Fellow freshman defensive back Nyland Green finished out the play by making a diving save to keep the ball inbounds.

Now, for a closer look.

Georgia's punter Brett Thorson just punted it 75 yards to the corner of the field. Punt of the year pic.twitter.com/MhUrS6vrtx — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 5, 2022

This incredible effort by the freshman duo almost immediately paid off as the Volunteers struggled to keep the ball out of the endzone and avoid a safety.

On 3rd-and-6, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker fumbled the ball into the hands of his 325-pound offensive-lineman-turned-fullback Javontez Spriggins. After an extensive review, the referees eventually stood by the call that Spriggins made it past the pylon before hitting the ground, but there was no denying the impact Thorson’s punt had on the momentum of the game.

Tennessee eventually made it out of the endzone courtesy of a quick punt, but Georgia continued to inflict their will. On the very next play, quarterback Stetson Bennett found receiver Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 11.

A Georgia touchdown and Tennessee field goal made it 21-6 midway through the second quarter.

The game between the two top-ranked teams continues on CBS.