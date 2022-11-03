Gerard Pique Announces Sudden Retirement From Soccer in November

Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement in November originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Completely out of left field, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his soon-to-be retirement.

The center-back explained he will retire from football when the Spanish League breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month in Qatar.

Pique will play his last Camp Nou game for the Catalan club, after 14 years with the squad, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Barcelona will battle Almeria in La Liga.

Pique will not travel to Barca’s final match before the World Cup, which will take place in Osasuna the following week.

"I have always said that after Barcelona there will be no other team and that is how it will be. Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou,” said Pique via social media.

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

"I will become another fan after, I will support the team and transmit my love for the club to my kids, like they did with me,” added the footballer. “And you know me, sooner or later I will be back. See you at Camp Nou. Visca Barca, always and forever."

The 35-year-old footballer previously retired from international play after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He represented Spain’s national team 102 times and played a huge role in Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup win.

Pique originally joined Manchester United in 2004 and returned to Barcelona in 2008, where he has remained ever since. He is one of only four footballers to have won the UEFA Champions League two years consecutively with two different teams.

On previous occasions, Pique mentioned his plans to run for Barca president upon his retirement, however this is yet to be confirmed.