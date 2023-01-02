College Football

Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando

By NBC 6

Twitter / @CitrusBowl

Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday.

During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.

The bowl game later tweeted the snack's name was "Ched-Z."

Cheez-It is in its first year sponsoring the annual New Year bowl game while also sponsoring the annual Cheez-It Bowl at the same stadium, in which Florida State defeated Oklahoma in front of that game's mascot Prince Cheddward.

