Giants' Anthony DeSclafani Hits IL With Ankle Issue That Bothered Him in 2021

DeSclafani's 2021 ankle issue flares up, lands him on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WASHINGTON D.C. -- As expected, Luis Gonzalez and Jakob Junis joined the Giants at Nationals Park on Friday. But one of the corresponding moves was a surprise.

The Giants put Anthony DeSclafani on the injured list with right ankle inflammation, an issue that bothered him in the second half last season. The move came a day after DeSclafani allowed nine hits and five runs in a loss to the New York Mets. To clear the other spot, and a spot on the 40-man roster, the Giants put Steven Duggar on the 60-day IL with an oblique strain.

Manager Gabe Kapler said DeSclafani likely will get an MRI on Monday to get more clarity on the injury, although for now there's optimism he won't miss too much time. Kapler said the staff felt it was important that DeSclafani gets back to full strength.

"He had like a six-week stretch (last season) where he was one of the better right-handers in baseball and we know that level of excellence is in there for him and we want to send him out on the mound with the confidence that that's something he can give this club," Kapler said.

Kapler believes the ankle discomfort has had an impact during DeSclafani's slow start. In three appearances, he has allowed 22 hits over 13 1/3 innings. DeSclafani's fastball is down a couple of ticks from last season.

"You can sort of see it, you can see that he's not exploding off the back side, he's not pushing with as much force as he normally is off of that right foot," Kapler said. "The velocity was a little bit down. The stuff was a little bit down."

The DeSclafani move leaves the Giants down two starters, although Alex Cobb (groin strain) is already moving normally and playing catch. He said he feels great, and it seems the Giants could get him back when he's eligible April 29.

Sam Long slid into the rotation for Friday's opener in Washington D.C. and Junis can provide help as well.

In the outfield, Gonzalez should get a pretty lengthy audition with how many right-handed pitchers are coming up on the schedule. LaMonte Wade Jr. will start a rehab assignment on Saturday in Triple-A but the staff will be patient as he gets built back up.

Gonzalez, 26, was claimed from the White Sox last August and had a good spring. He hit three homers in 11 games in Triple-A and had a .389 on-base percentage.

"It was good to see some power come in the showing in those early games," Gonzalez said. "I was happy to carry (the good spring) over."

After Duggar got hurt Thursday, Gonzalez was put on a red-eye flight to Washington D.C. He arrived in the morning and should be in the lineup Saturday.

"This is my dream," he said. "This is where I want to be. It's good to be back in the bigs, just with the Giants this time."