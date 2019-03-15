San Francisco Giants Baseball is Back! Here’s What You Need to Know

UPDATE: Due to coronavirus concerns, the MLB cancels spring training games and delays the start of the season. More information here.

NBC Bay Area, broadcast home of the San Francisco Giants, will air 13 regular season baseball games and two spring training games in 2020. The schedule includes three regular season games against their arch rival the Los Angeles Dodgers (March 27, July 17, Sept. 18), the defending World Series Champs the Washington Nationals (April 24), and a rematch of the 2014 Fall Classic against the Kansas City Royals (August 8).

The NBC Bay Area Giants broadcasts will feature Emmy Award winning Mike Krukow (color analyst) and Hall-of-Famer Jon Miller (play-by-play) in the broadcast booth joined by in-game reporter Amy Gutierrez during home games. As they have in previous years, NBC Sports Bay Area will provide production services for the NBC Bay Area games.

NBC Bay Area will also broadcast “Giants Clubhouse,” a half-hour program taking viewers behind the scenes of Giants baseball with exclusive interviews and all access feature segments. “Giants Clubhouse” shares unique perspectives on the storied franchise, the fans, Oracle Park and the people who make the Giants organization so extraordinary. The show is scheduled to air monthly throughout baseball season, weekends on NBC Bay Area. Check your local listings.