Giants Beat Dodgers Behind Darin Ruf's Two Home Runs; Lose Jakob Junis

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

The Giants haven't been playing the brand of baseball they expected to as of late, but you wouldn't have known it based on Friday night's performance against their rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants (31-26) took the first game of a three-game series against the first-place Dodgers (37-21) on Friday night at Oracle Park by the score of 7-2.

Darin Ruf clobbered two home runs and Joc Pederson added a clutch two-out, two-run single to provide the scoring punch.

The Giants tagged Dodgers ace Walker Buehler for three runs in four innings, who left the game with right elbow discomfort.

But it was not all good news for the Giants. Starting pitcher Jakob Junis exited the game after five solid innings with a left hamstring strain and third baseman Evan Longoria left with left hamstring tightness.

Manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after the game that an IL stint is a possibility for Junis, while Longoria is day-to-day.

This was the Dodgers' first trip to Oracle Park this season. The Giants lost both games of a brief two-game series in Los Angeles back in early May.

The Giants and Dodgers continue their series on Saturday (4:15 p.m. PT first pitch on FOX) and Sunday (1:05 p.m. PT first pitch on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app).

