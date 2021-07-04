Giants' Brandon Crawford, Kevin Gausman Named to MLB All-Star Game

Giants' Crawford, Gausman to join Posey in MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The best team in baseball ended up with just three MLB All-Stars, the three players who have been locks to make the NL team for weeks.

Giants teammates Brandon Crawford and Kevin Gausman will join Buster Posey, who was selected to his seventh All-Star team earlier in the week after winning the fan vote. They were announced as All-Stars on Sunday, although Gausman likely won't pitch in the game.

A Colorado native who grew up watching games at Coors Field, the site of this year's game, Gausman is likely to start next Sunday for the Giants, which would take him out of consideration to pitch -- and perhaps start -- next Tuesday's game. It would be fitting if the Giants get a fourth All-Star as a replacement for Gausman, with Anthony DeSclafani and Tyler Rogers standing out as obvious potential choices.

Crawford will be making his third All-Star appearance and first since 2018, when a red-hot stretch at the plate led to him being voted in as the starter. He has been even better in the first half this season. With 17 homers, Crawford is just four away from his previous career-high. He ranks seventh in the NL with 2.8 WAR and 52 RBI.

Gausman -- who is 8-2 with a 1.68 ERA -- will make two more first half appearances before traveling home to participate in All-Star festivities. Gausman has made 16 appearances and allowed more than two runs just twice.

This will be the first All-Star appearance for the former first-round pick, who has turned into an ace in San Francisco by embracing a simplified approach that has him attacking hitters with an upper 90s fastball and a splitter that might be the best pitch in the game.

