Giants' Brandon Crawford Wins Fourth Career Gold Glove Award

Giants' Crawford wins fourth Gold Glove; Duvall beats out Yaz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford put together a tremendous all-around season for the Giants in 2021, and was rewarded Sunday night with the fourth Gold Glove award of his career.

Crawford was revealed as the National League's 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball." He beat out fellow finalists New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman for the award.

Crawford, 34, committed only nine errors in 135 games in 2021 and posted the best fielding percentage (.983) of his decorated career. He previously won the Gold Glove in each of the 2015-2017 seasons, and now joins Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and J.T. Snow as the only four-time Gold Glove winners in Giants franchise history.

San Francisco had two Gold Glove finalists, but Crawford was the only one to take home the hardware. Mike Yastrzemski was a Gold Glove finalist in right field, but Atlanta Braves outfielder -- and former Giant -- Adam Duvall won the award.

Gold Glove finalists and winners were selected by managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team’s respective coaches. Each manager and coach voted from a pool of qualified players based off the SABR Defensive Index in their League and could not vote for players from their own team.

