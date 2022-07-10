Giants' Rodón, Webb Snubbed of All-Star Nods Despite Worthy Resumes

Rodón, Webb snubbed of All-Star nods despite worthy resumes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you go by advanced metrics, Carlos Rodón might have been the most valuable pitcher in the National League in the first half. That somehow wasn't enough to get him on the All-Star team.

Rodón was one of the more notable snubs when full rosters were announced Sunday afternoon. He currently leads all NL pitchers in WAR and FIP and ranks second in strikeouts, but he was not one of the seven starting pitchers selected. Logan Webb also was not included, meaning the Giants currently have just one All-Star, outfielder Joc Pederson, who was voted in by the fans.

Rodón and Webb are part of an absolutely loaded group of NL starters this year, and the pitchers chosen for the game have combined for a 2.18 ERA. It was a tough competition and Rodón might have had two things working against him, despite his own resume.

Clayton Kershaw has thrown about 27 fewer innings, but he has a 2.40 ERA and there was no chance MLB was keeping him off the roster for a game played at Dodger Stadium. There has been some talk of Kershaw actually getting the start. Luis Castillo of the Reds has also been worse than Rodón, but every team needs a representative and he is the lone player from Cincinnati.

Rodón made his first All-Star team last season while with the Chicago White Sox, but they let him hit free agency without a qualifying offer and the Giants were happy to pounce in the hours after the lockout ended. They signed Rodón in mid-March to pair with Webb as co-aces, and the two have lived up to the hype.

Rodón has a 2.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 100 innings. He ranks in the top seven in the league in ERA, FIP, WAR, wins, strikeouts and batting average against. Rodón appeared to lock up a spot by striking out 12 in a complete game victory on Saturday in San Diego, but that didn't end up being the case.

There is generally a lot of movement after All-Stars are announced, as some players choose not to play and others are unable to pitch because they're scheduled to start on the final day of the first half, two days before the game. Rodón could still find his way onto the team as a replacement, but it may be unlikely for Webb. He is scheduled to pitch next Sunday.

