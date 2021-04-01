Giants Cleared to Have Fans at Oracle Park for Home Opener April 9

The San Francisco Giants will have fans in the stands at Oracle Park for their 2021 home opener April 9.

San Francisco County health officials approved up to 22% capacity in the ballpark, with special testing or vaccination requirements before entry, the team announced in a news release Thursday.

With a capacity of about 42,000 at Oracle Park, that would put about 9,200 fans in the stands when the Giants host the Colorado Rockies on April 9. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

"We want to thank our fans for their ongoing patience, cooperation and support as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

Under the county health order, Oracle Park can reopen to fans under the following conditions:

Each fan 12 and older will be required to take a COVID-19 test with negative results or provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination in order to gain entry.

Test results need to be received within 72 hours of the first game fans plan to attend.

Fans can bring an electronic or paper copy of their negative COVID-19 test results to the entrance gates, or those 18 and older can use the free CLEAR app Health Pass to link and confirm negative COVID-19 test results for seamless entry.

Fully vaccinated fans should bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card.

For more details on the Giants' health and safety protocols at Oracle Park, visit www.sfgiants.com/fansafe.