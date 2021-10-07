Giants-Dodgers NLDS ‘What Baseball Wants,' Dave Roberts Says

Giants-Dodgers NLDS 'what baseball wants,' Roberts says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The teams with the two best records in baseball in 2021 will face off in the National League Division Series, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants will renew their historic rivalry after both squads reached at least 105 regular-season wins.

The Dodgers earned their spot in the NLDS after a walk-off win over the St. Louis Cardinals, as Chris Taylor's home run propelled the defending champions past the NL Wild Card Game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media after the victory, and spoke about the prospect of facing LA's archrivals in the NLDS.

"It's what baseball wants, Giants-Dodgers, one of the great rivalries in sports, and it's happening," Roberts told reporters.

The two teams were remarkably close during the regular season, with the Giants winning 10 of the 19 matchups.

The rivalry matchup also will mark some MLB history, as there never have been two teams with more combined wins (213) to face off in a playoff series.

Evan Longoria told reporters Thursday that he believes the matchup between the league's two best teams in the NLDS might lead MLB to re-evaluate how it seeds playoff squads going forward.

"I just feel like when there's two teams that win this many games, it seems early to match up," Longoria said.

Unfortunately, one of these two impressive teams won't advance past the NLDS, and face the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on the other side of the bracket.

What a thrilling five-game series it should be, beginning Friday night from Oracle Park.

