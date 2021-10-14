Giants Face Dodgers in Win-or-Go-Home Game 5 of NLDS

It all comes down to this.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in a win-or-go-home Game 5 of the National League Division Series Thursday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

Game 5 pitching matchup

Right-hander Logan Webb will toe the rubber for the Giants. Webb struck out 10 batters and gave up five hits in 7 2/3 innings of work in San Francisco's 4-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Reliever Corey Knebel will be on the mound first for the Dodgers. Lefty Julio Urias was slated to start, but the Dodgers made a change late Thursday morning. Knebel, a righty, pitched one inning in Game 2, striking out two Giants.

Game 5 lineups

The lineups for Game 5 have not been revealed at this time. Stay tuned.

What's ahead for the winner?

The National League Championship Series is the next step on the road to the World Series. If the Giants win Game 5 of the NLDS, they'll host the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS beginning Saturday. If the Dodgers win, they'll have to travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves. The NLCS is a best-of-seven series.

What TV channel is the Giants-Dodgers game on?

Game 5 will be broadcast on TBS.

Tune in for Giants Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area a half hour before the start of the game. You can watch the show here or in the MyTeams app.

Fans can also turn to NBC Sports Bay Area for Giants Postgame Live, which begins immediately following the game. You can watch it here or in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Giants-Dodgers free online

The game can be streamed on MLB.TV, TBS.com and the TBS app. Viewers can also check out the game on FuboTV (free trial).

How to listen to Giants-Dodgers on the radio

ESPN Radio is broadcasting all MLB postseason games for listeners.