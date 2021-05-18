Giants Fans No Longer Need Proof of Vaccination, Negative Test to Attend Games

The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday revised their rules for entry to home games at Oracle Park, saying fans with tickets in socially distanced sections no longer are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The team announced the change in a message over social media, adding that the eased entry rules will take effect Friday when the Giants start a three-game weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fans with seats in fully vaccinated sections must still provide proof of full vaccination, the team said. Those sections are reserved for ages 16 and older

Full vaccination is defined as 14 days after receiving one's final dose. Proof of vaccination must be accompanied by a photo ID.

Children ages 2-15 may sit in a fully vaccinated section only if they present proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the game. Children younger than 2 may sit on an adult's lap in a fully vaccinated section without a negative test, the team said.

Masks are still required, the team said. All fans 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating or drinking, including in the fully vaccinated sections. Oracle Park staff also are required to wear masks.

Oracle Park has been divided into distinct zones to prevent cross-traffic of fans throughout the venue, the team said. Signage and staff will provide reminders at each zone entry point to ensure fans stay in their assigned zone.

Each of the nine distinct zones have designated entry-exit gates, restrooms and concession pickup locations.

For detailed rules, visit the Giants' FanSafe web page.

Tickets will go on public sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the Angels (May 31 - June 1); Cubs (June 3-6); Diamondbacks (June 14-16); and Phillies (June 18-20). Visit sfgiants.com/tickets for all ticket options.