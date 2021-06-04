Giants

Giants' Jason Vosler, LaMonte Wade Jr. Hit Back-To-Back Homers

By Ali Thanawalla

Vosler, Wade Jr. pad Giants' lead with back-to-back homers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr. are trying to carve out roles for themselves at the MLB level, and both players helped their cause Friday night.

With the Giants leading the Chicago Cubs by two runs in the fourth inning at Oracle Park, Vosler crushed a pinch-hit homer that traveled 429 feet.

Vosler, who is appearing in his 13th career game, now has two MLB homers.

Wade Jr. came up next and hammered the fourth pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson into the right field arcade for his second homer of the season and fourth of his career.

The back-to-back jacks gave the Giants an 8-4 lead over the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Vosler and Wade Jr. hit the Giants' third and fourth homers of the night, respectively, joining Steven Duggar and Alex Dickerson, who both homered in a six-run second inning.

With four homers through the first four innings Friday, the Giants moved into second place in MLB with 83 long balls, just behind the Atlanta Braves, who have 85.

RELATED: GM Harris pinpoints theme that has stood out this season

The unexpected power is a big reason the Giants are leading the NL West more than two months into the 2021 season, and if Vosler and Wade Jr. find ways to contribute when their names are called, San Francisco might be able to hold off the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

