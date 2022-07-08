Giants' Joc Pederson Voted as 2022 MLB All-Star Game Starter

Giants' Pederson voted as 2022 MLB All-Star Game starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Joc Pederson walks back into Dodger Stadium in a couple of weeks, it'll be as an All-Star starter for the rival Giants.

Pederson was voted in by the fans this week and will join Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League's outfield. He is the first Giants outfielder to make the All-Star team since Hunter Pence in 2014 (Mike Yastrzemski likely would have made it in 2020 but there was no game) and the first to be voted in since Melky Cabrera in 2012.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pederson was drafted by the Dodgers and spent his first seven seasons with them before playing for the Cubs and Braves last year. His only previous All-Star appearance came in 2015, his first full season with the Dodgers. This year's game will be held July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Pederson signed a one-year, $6 million contract in March and has been one of the bargains of the offseason, as well as the Giants' best player. He has a team-high 17 homers and 41 RBI. Pederson has a wRC+ of 143, which ranks second to Betts among NL outfielders.

The full All-Star rosters will be revealed on Sunday, with Carlos Rodón looking like a very strong bet to join Pederson in Los Angeles. Logan Webb, who lowered his ERA to 2.98 on Thursday, also has a strong chance to make the team.