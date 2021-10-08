Giants Leave Johnny Cueto Off NLDS Roster for Series With Dodgers

Giants notably leave Cueto off NLDS roster for series vs. Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Johnny Cueto might have more big-game experience than the rest of the Giants pitching staff combined, but he won't be throwing a pitch in the National League Division Series.

Cueto was the notable omission as the Giants released their roster Friday morning for their series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The staff opted to go with 14 position players and 12 pitchers. Alex Dickerson, who has struggled in the second half, was one of six outfielders to make the NLDS roster:

The #SFGiants set their 26-man roster for the 2021 National League Division Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/6GEqlh6GmV — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 8, 2021

The Giants used the most pinch-hitters in MLB history during the regular season and manager Gabe Kapler will have plenty of options against the Dodgers. The Giants also kept Steven Duggar, who can be a pinch-runner or key defensive replacement in center field late in games.

Cueto has made eight postseason starts and won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, but he had an inconsistent year and missed most of the final month with an elbow strain. He returned the final week and threw 2 1/3 bullpen innings, and there was some thought that he could make the postseason bullpen as a long reliever.

The Giants likely won't need one, though. With two off days, including one after the first two games, they expect all of their relievers to be fresh every day.

Jarlin Garcia, Zack Littell and Kervin Castro are among the pitchers who can give them length against the Dodgers. Castro, 22, made the postseason roster after spending the first five months of the year in Triple-A.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast