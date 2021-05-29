Giants Observations: Flores, Webb Power 11-6 Win Vs. Dodgers

What we learned as Giants rock Urias, rout Dodgers in LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Tauchman’s catch allowed the Giants to survive Friday night and escape Dodger Stadium with a win. A day later they got another one, and this was much more of a statement.

The lineup knocked Julio Urias around and kept adding on once his day was over, and Logan Webb dominated in his return. The Giants won 11-6, improving to 2-4 against the Dodgers this season and guaranteeing at least a split at Dodger Stadium. They’ll go for the series win Sunday behind ace Kevin Gausman.

The Giants scored seven runs in the first four innings, and when the Dodgers threatened to make another late comeback, Steven Duggar put the game away with a two-run double. Evan Longoria got them to double-digits with a solo shot. This was the Giants’ highest-scoring game at Dodger Stadium since a 19-run outburst in 2013.

Those are some fun facts if you live in NorCal. Here are three more:

Successful Returns

The Giants got two key players back Saturday and both excelled.

Webb came back from a minor bout of shoulder soreness and allowed just one hit over five innings.

Webb leaned on a dominant slider to strike out seven while walking none. He allowed one earned run, lowering his ERA to 3.86.

Wilmer Flores also returned and went right back into the lineup. He was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Flores should get most of the time at first with Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf on the IL.

Getting Their Revenge

Urias flirted with a perfect game last Sunday at Oracle Park, but the Giants handed him one of the worst starts of a promising career when given a second look.

Urias had allowed eight total hits in his three previous starts but the Giants got six the first time through the order, including four straight in a second-inning run that ended with Mauricio Dubon’s two-run single. The Giants had eight hits through 15 batters and ended up with 11. That was a career-high for Urias, who also tied a career-high by allowing seven runs.

The Giants were completely overwhelmed by Urias, Walker Buehler and Trevor Bauer last weekend but have done a much better job against Buehler and Urias this time around. Up next: Clayton Kershaw for the first time this year.

The Good And The Bad

Donovan Solano made a couple of errors in the bottom of the second but made up for them in the third, smacking a two-run homer that gave the Giants a 5-2 lead. Solano hit an elevated fastball for his second homer of the series. Entering this weekend, he had zero homers in 22 games.

It’s been a #ForeverGiants show through two months but getting guys like Solano and Flores going would be huge for manager Gabe Kapler. His preference is to bat Solano third against lefties.

