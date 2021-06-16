Giants Observations: Home Runs Aplenty in Big Win Over D-Backs

What we learned in Giants' homer-filled win vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Krukow knows Oracle Park as well as anyone, and when he started Wednesday's broadcast by noting that it was a hot day at the yard and the wind had shifted to blow balls out toward the seats, everyone should have immediately bet the over.

The third game between the Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks looked like something you would have seen at Chase Field before the humidor, with the Giants hitting five homers and the Diamondbacks rallying a bit after falling way behind. The Giants pulled away early with all that power and took this one 13-7, winning their third straight in this series.

The Giants got one homer apiece from Buster Posey, Steven Duggar, LaMonte Wade Jr., Wilmer Flores and Brandon Belt. This was their third five-homer game in the history of Oracle Park and first since 2003. They came up one short of tying the ballpark record, set in 2000 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks lost for the 22nd consecutive time on the road, tying the MLB record. That's not really a fun fact, but these three are:

Buster's Dozen

A night after giving up four runs in the first inning, the Giants allowed a pair. Posey wiped the deficit out with one swing in the bottom of the inning.

Buster turned the first inning around real quick pic.twitter.com/k8HNvtiupj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 17, 2021

Posey jumped on an elevated changeup from Merrill Kelly -- one of an astounding 47 pitches the right-hander threw in the inning -- and lined it out to left for a three-run shot, his 12th of the season. He hit 12 homers in 2017 and 12 in 2018 and 2019 combined. With two more homers Posey will tie his total from 2016, the last season he got MVP votes.

Young Guns

Duggar and Wade went deep twice in a span of three batters in the fourth inning, with both outfielders continuing to set career highs. Duggar has gone deep on back-to-back nights, once into McCovey Cove and once into the left field seats. He has six homers in 42 games this season after hitting six in 135 games over his three previous seasons. Duggar never slugged over .390 before this season, but he's currently at .552. He has homered in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

Wade hit just two homers in 113 plate appearances for the Minnesota Twins, but the Giants felt there was some untapped power in his swing. They were right. Wade has been a great all-around find, but he's also hitting for some pop, and his homer was his fourth of the season.

In a Pinch

Flores hit for Anthony DeSclafani in the bottom of the fifth and crushed a no-doubter to left for his fourth homer of the year. It was the eighth pinch-hit homer of the season for the Giants, giving them the MLB lead. The Giants also lead the Majors with 24 pinch-hit RBI and 27 hits from pinch-hitters.

Flores has been called on 13 times and has two pinch-hit homers and seven RBI. Austin Slater also has two pinch-hit homers and seven RBI. The other pinch homers have come from Mike Yastrzemski, Jason Vosler, Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson.

