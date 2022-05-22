Giants Observations: Padres Deliver Sweep in Ugly Rout at Oracle Park

What we learned as Padres crush Giants in sweep at Oracle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to avoid their first three-game sweep of the season on Sunday at Oracle Park. Instead, they ended up with Luis González on the mound in the eighth inning.

That was actually the most entertaining and productive thing they did all weekend.

The Giants fell behind early and got blown out 10-1 by the San Diego Padres, who rode Manny Machado's huge game and a solid outing from lefty rookie MacKenzie Gore. The Padres became the first team to sweep the Giants in a three-game series this year, and they continued a disconcerting trend.

The Giants have played their worst baseball this year against the best teams, and they fell to 2-6 against the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This was the sloppiest game of the year and it couldn't be saved by González, although he certainly tried. Making his second pitching appearance in eight days, the outfielder needed just five pitches to get three groundouts in the eighth inning, with none of them registering above 49.2 mph.

Gonzalez worked around a double in the ninth and got through two scoreless innings on 16 pitches, 15 of which were at 50 mph or below. He also mixed in one 86 mph fastball just to let everyone know he can.

Yikes, Man

The five-run fourth inning might have been the ugliest of the Gabe Kapler Era.

Wood started it but was pulled after walking Austin Nola and giving up a pair of singles ahead of Machado. John Brebbia entered and Machado hit a sinking liner to left that went for a two-run double when it got under a sliding Darin Ruf's glove. After a groundout, Eric Hosmer hit a slow roller to first and Wilmer Flores booted it and then bobbled it, allowing Hosmer to reach. A passed ball -- when Joey Bart dropped a fastball -- put two in scoring position, and Wil Myers brought both runners home with a double.

Your Current NL MVP

There's no doubt at the moment that Machado is the best player in the league, and he absolutely destroyed the Giants over the three-game sweep. Machado had three hits on Friday night, including the go-ahead one, and he was all over the field Sunday.

In his five plate appearances, he went double, intentional walk, double, triple, double. With the four extra-base hits, he tied the record for a Giants opponent.

With two three-hit games over the weekend, Machado is up to seven of them for the season. He currently leads the National League in batting average, OBP and slugging.

No Stopping Them This Time

Over the last two years, the Giants have been just about unbeatable when Wood takes the ball following a loss, so he was certainly the right person to have on the mound Sunday.

"I think he takes it really seriously," manager Gabe Kapler said in the morning.

There was no stopping this skid, though. Wood was charged with five earned on eight hits in three innings, and the early damage could have been worse. The runs and hits allowed both tied season-highs for Wood, who saw his ERA balloon to 4.82.

