Giants Observations: SF Wins Franchise Record-Tying 106th Game

What we learned as Giants tie franchise record with 106th win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants did their part on Friday night, and then they turned into spectators.

Needing just one win and a Los Angeles Dodgers loss to clinch their first NL West title in nine years, the Giants scored early and cruised to a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres, the team most thought would challenge the Dodgers for the NL West title. By tying a franchise record with 106 wins, the Giants guaranteed at least a share of the division title.

The Giants scored two in the first, with Darin Ruf getting them going with a 111 mph homer, his 16th of the season. Donovan Solano added an insurance run in the sixth when he doubled and scored on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s sacrifice fly.

The out-of-town scoreboard kept the crowd up to date on the Dodgers game, and after they took a 1-0 lead in the first, it was temporarily all Brewers. Fans started chanting "Beat L.A." when it got to 3-1 and again when the Brewers went up 5-1. Groans were heard throughout Oracle Park when Trea Turner hit a grand slam in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium to tie it.

When the Giants finished off their win, the Dodgers led 6-5 at Dodger Stadium.

Historic Run

Last Friday, when the Giants won their 100th game, Brandon Crawford said they might as well run the table and go for 108. They haven't lost since, and by reaching 106 wins on Friday night they tied the franchise record set by the 1904 New York Giants. They still have a chance to match an even more impressive record.

The National League record for wins in the divisional era is 108, held by the 1975 Reds and 1986 Mets. The Giants can tie that mark by winning out, and unless they change their rotation, they've got a good shot to do it. Kevin Gausman starts Saturday and Logan Webb is set for the regular season finale on Sunday.

Helpful Bounce

You don't get to 106 wins without a little luck on your side, and the Giants certainly enjoyed the bounces they got Friday night. The second run of the game came when Mike Yastrzemski checked his swing and watched in amusement as he made contact and dropped an RBI single into left. In the fifth, the Giants got an even better bounce.

With two runners on against Jose Alvarez, Eric Hosmer hit a slow roller to third that bounced off the bag. Fernando Tatis Jr. thought it was going to roll away from Evan Longoria, but as he rounded third the ball bounced off the bag and right into Longoria's glove. It was too late for the MVP candidate to go back to third and he was caught in an inning-ending rundown.

Longoria has had a rough week at the plate, but his glove is certainly needed as the Giants head to the postseason. He had a strong night at third base.

Big Time Tony D.

Anthony DeSclafani had some rough starts early in the second half, but he has locked back in as the postseason has approached, and he brought it again on Friday night. DeSclafani threw five shutout innings, making his best pitches in big spots.

The Padres got a leadoff double from Trent Grisham in the first, but DeSclafani struck out Tatis Jr. on an elevated fastball and got underrated infielder Jake Cronenworth to ground out. DeSclafani allowed four hits, struck out three and walked none.

The Giants had a lot of rotation questions earlier this month, but DeSclafani and Alex Wood have thrown well down the stretch. DeSclafani has allowed five earned runs over his past four starts.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast