We have another round of Friday night baseball on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres!

Friday's game at Oracle Park in San Francisco will be the second of a four-game series between the National League West squads. The Giants topped the Padres 7-2 in Thursday's game.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Previewing Giants vs. Padres

The Giants current record stands at 70-64, with the Padres trailing them in the NL West at 62-73.

Right-hander Tristan Beck is scheduled to take the hill for the Giants Friday night. He's 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 62 strikeouts this season.

Righty Michael Wacha is set to counter for the Padres. He's 10-2 on the season with a 2.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts.

Watch Giants vs. Padres on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.