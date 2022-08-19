How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Friday Night

We have another big game Friday with the San Francisco Giants visiting the Colorado Rockies!

Friday's game at Coors Field will be the first of a three-game series between the National League West rivals. You can catch all the action on NBC Bay Area!

Here's a breakdown and preview on what to expect:

Giants trying to stay alive in the playoff race

The Giants (59-59) come into the Colorado series having won 6 of their last 10 games. San Francisco currently sits in third place in the division standings and is 5.5 games back in the NL wild card race.

Alex Wood is expected to toe the rubber for the Giants. The lefty is 8-9 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts so far this season. He's 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in his last seven games.

Rockies look to end losing streak

Colorado (51-69) comes into Friday's matchup having lost five games in a row. The Rockies currently sit in the cellar of the NL West, 14.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race.

Jose Urena is slated to take the mound for the Rockies. The right-hander is 1-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 27 strikeouts this season.

Watch Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at X p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 5:40 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.