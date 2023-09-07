MLB

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Watch the Giants battle the Rockies Friday night right here on NBC Bay Area!

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

We have another round of Friday night baseball on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies!

Friday's game at Oracle Park in San Francisco will kick off a three-game series between the National League West squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Previewing Giants vs. Rockies

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Giants current record stands at 70-70, with the Rockies trailing them in the NL West at 51-88.

Left-handed rookie Kyle Harrison is scheduled to take the hill for the Giants Friday night. He's 1-21with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts this season.

Ty Blach, another lefty, is set to counter for the Rockies. He's 2-1 on the season with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Kyle Harrison Aug 28

Kyle Harrison's historic home debut allows Giants to dream

Mike Yastrzemski Aug 31

What we learned as Giants' odd rally ignites win vs. Padres

MLB Playoff Race Aug 31

Giants shut out on waiver claims while Reds add two outfield bats

Watch Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us