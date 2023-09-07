We have another round of Friday night baseball on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies!

Friday's game at Oracle Park in San Francisco will kick off a three-game series between the National League West squads.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Previewing Giants vs. Rockies

The Giants current record stands at 70-70, with the Rockies trailing them in the NL West at 51-88.

Left-handed rookie Kyle Harrison is scheduled to take the hill for the Giants Friday night. He's 1-21with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts this season.

Ty Blach, another lefty, is set to counter for the Rockies. He's 2-1 on the season with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Watch Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.