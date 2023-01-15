Giants' Saquon Barkley Breaks Free For Early Touchdown in Wild Card Game

The running back helped the New York Giants pull even with the Minnesota Vikings

By Mike Gavin

Saquon Barkley
Getty

Playoff Saquon has arrived.

Saquon Barkley made his postseason debut on Sunday and it didn't very long for him to make an impact.

The New York Giants running back broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7-7 against the Minnesota Vikings with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC wild card game.

Barkley took a pitch left, found a hole and ran into the end zone untouched to complete a five-play, 75-yard drive for the Giants.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, returned to form this season after tearing his ACL during the 2020 season. He finished fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards while helping lead the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Barkley, later in the first quarter, spun free for a 16-yard run that helped set up a Daniel Jones' 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, giving the No. 6 Giants a 14-7 lead over the No. 3 Vikings.

The Vikings took an early lead after Kirk Cousins capped a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

