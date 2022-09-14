Giants Observations: Austin Wynns Carries Offense in Series Win Over Braves

What we learned as Wynns carries offense in series win over Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants arrived in Atlanta on June 20, they never thought they would spend any part of the 2022 season playing spoiler.

They were nine games over .500 at the time but got walked off the first night, and the losing never really stopped. This September meeting at Oracle Park turned into three games between a team fighting desperately for an NL East title and one that has been eliminated from the postseason race for weeks.

The Giants are looking toward the future, but they still want to compete for nine innings every day. With a 4-1 win on Wednesday, they took a series that the Braves needed, helping a New York Mets club that has just a one-game lead in the East after threatening to run away with the division all summer.

The series-clincher came behind five more dominant innings from Carlos Rodón and a big day from Austin Wynns, who seems to like playing the Braves. Here are three things to know:

More Of The Same

The teams that have gotten to Rodón this year have run his pitch count up with foul balls, but that wasn't Atlanta's strategy on Wednesday. Rodón got the first two outs on two pitches and needed just seven pitches for a clean first. He needed just 71 pitches to get through five strong innings, and at that point, he gave way to the bullpen.

There was no immediate explanation, although the Giants certainly are trying to be careful with a player who has $100-plus million waiting for him.

Rodón allowed just two hits and one unearned run while striking out eight. The quick hook kept him from getting another double-digit game, but Rodón did move up a franchise list with the latest big day. He now has the fifth-most strikeouts in a season (220) by a Giants lefty. Rodón passed Madison Bumgarner's 2014 year (219 strikeouts in the regular season) but has a long way to go to catch the record of 251 set by Bumgarner in 2016.

Keep Him Around

John Brebbia set a career-high with his 67th appearance, but it started off with some brutal luck. Eddie Rosario reached on a swinging bunt and Robbie Grossman hit a fly ball to left that had a hit probability of five percent but dropped in front of Thairo Estrada. In a tight spot, Brebbia did what he often does.

The righty struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. and then got Dansby Swanson to fly out to center to end the inning. With 67 appearances, Brebbia leads the Majors. He dropped his ERA to 2.83. It's a resume that will make him one of the few Giants relievers who can go into the offseason feeling secure.

Wynns Day

Manager Gabe Kapler made it clear before the game that Joey Bart is the primary catcher, but the Giants have gone with more of a timeshare since Bart returned from the concussion IL. Wynns made it a productive one on Wednesday.

The backup catcher had two hits and drove in three runs, his most since June 21 when he had a four-RBI game against the Braves. Wynns came up with two on in the second inning and shot an elevated two-strike fastball the other way to give the Giants an early lead. In the sixth, he roped a two-out single up the middle to push the lead to three.

