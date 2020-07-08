Giants to Resume Oracle Park Workouts After Negative Virus Test Results

The unexpected break at Oracle Park lasted just one day.

The Giants announced Wednesday morning that they will resume workouts at Oracle Park after the latest round of coronavirus tests came back negative. The staff had decided to cancel two afternoon sessions on Tuesday because tests taken on Saturday had been delayed by travel logistics over the holiday weekend.

After the cancelation, Gabe Kapler said his players and staffers could have used a mental break anyway, and they will return Wednesday with the sessions getting ramped up. The Giants had originally planned to hold intrasquad games this weekend but Kapler has moved them up and those should begin Tuesday as the Giants prepare for their July 23 opener at Dodger Stadium.

The testing snafu impacted at least a half dozen teams around the leagues and possibly will pop up again. The Giants did additional testing on Sunday and Monday and it's unclear if those results had been expedited. Kapler said Tuesday that he hasn't lost trust in the process.

"I feel as confident today as I did yesterday," he said. "I understand that there's going to be hiccups along the way. I think our club does, as well. Our players and staff are included in that. I still have confidence for sure."

