Giants ‘Took' 2021 NL West Title From Dodgers, Dave Roberts Says

By Alex Didion

Roberts says Giants 'took' NL West title from Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 106 games in the 2021 MLB season, after taking home a World Series title during the pandemic-shortened campaign last year. The Giants, however, came out of nowhere to outlast LA in the NL West, winning 107 games and forcing the reigning champions to play in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media after LA beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in the season finale, and credited the Giants for simply being better than LA was this season.

LA put together one of their best second halves in franchise history this season, yet never were able to overtake the Giants in the standings.

Now the Dodgers will have to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in a winner-take-all Wild Card Game from LA on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won seven of its last 10 games, and overall has won 21 of its last 24 contests going into the postseason.

Max Scherzer is expected to start for LA, while Adam Wainwright likely will be on the mound for the Cardinals.

The winner will face the Giants on Friday at Oracle Park in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Let the postseason begin.

