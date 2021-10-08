Giants Unveil Official Roster for Best-of-5 NLDS Against Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants unveiled their official roster for the best-of-5 National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which opens Friday night at Oracle Park.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6:37 p.m., and Logan Webb will be on the mound for the Giants, manager Gabe Kapler revealed earlier this week. Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 Saturday night.

Here's the official roster unveiled by the Giants:

Pitchers: Jose Alvarez, Kervin Castro, Anthony DeSclafani, Camilo Doval, Jarlin Garcia, Kevin Gausman, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell, Jake McGee, Tyler Rogers, Logan Webb, Alex Wood

Catchers: Curt Casali, Buster Posey

Infielders: Brandon Crawford, Wilmer Flores, Tommy LaStella, Evan Longoria, Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano

Outfielders: Kris Bryant, Alex Dickerson, Steven Duggar, Austin Slater, LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski

Notable absences are pitcher Johnny Cueto, who has been nursing an elbow injury, and first baseman Brandon Belt, who is recovering from a fractured thumb and could possibly return for the NL Championship Series if the Giants advance.

The #SFGiants set their 26-man roster for the 2021 National League Division Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/6GEqlh6GmV — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 8, 2021

The Dodgers also released their roster for the series: