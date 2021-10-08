Giants

Giants Unveil Official Roster for Best-of-5 NLDS Against Dodgers

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants unveiled their official roster for the best-of-5 National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which opens Friday night at Oracle Park.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6:37 p.m., and Logan Webb will be on the mound for the Giants, manager Gabe Kapler revealed earlier this week. Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 Saturday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's the official roster unveiled by the Giants:

Pitchers: Jose Alvarez, Kervin Castro, Anthony DeSclafani, Camilo Doval, Jarlin Garcia, Kevin Gausman, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell, Jake McGee, Tyler Rogers, Logan Webb, Alex Wood

Sports

MLB 1 hour ago

How to Watch Giants Vs. Dodgers in 2021 NLDS

Giants 1 hour ago

Watch: San Francisco Giants Release Hype Video Ahead of Dodgers Playoff Series

Catchers: Curt Casali, Buster Posey

Infielders: Brandon Crawford, Wilmer Flores, Tommy LaStella, Evan Longoria, Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano

Outfielders: Kris Bryant, Alex Dickerson, Steven Duggar, Austin Slater, LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski

Notable absences are pitcher Johnny Cueto, who has been nursing an elbow injury, and first baseman Brandon Belt, who is recovering from a fractured thumb and could possibly return for the NL Championship Series if the Giants advance.

The Dodgers also released their roster for the series:

This article tagged under:

GiantsDodgersmlb playoffsNLDS
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us