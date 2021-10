The epic National League Division Series matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers has a lot of people talking. From state and local politicians to even public libraries. Notable Californians are posting their opinions and choosing their sides on social. We have compiled some of the social media reactions in this latest NorCal versus SoCal battle.

As Governor of CA…excited that we're guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB's two best teams -- the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving onto the next round!



But as a native San Franciscan…I may have a different opinion... #BeatLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2021

As Senator of CA…excited that we’re guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB’s two best teams — the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving on to the next round.



But as a native Angeleno, I may have a different opinion…#LetsGoDodgers https://t.co/PxWdV7L5yA — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 7, 2021