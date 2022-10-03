Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

London is about to see NFL football like never before.



Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.

The Giants and Packers each enter the Week 5 international matchup at 3-1 records. Per ProFootballTalk, 10 London games have been between two teams with losing records, while the other 21 London games have had one team with a record of .500 or better, including Week 4’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

The Giants, after a 4-13 season, have won three of their first four games under new head coach Brian Daboll. A big part of their success has been the healthy return of running back Saquon Barkley, who has rushed for 463 yards and two touchdowns over the first four games.

The Giants have gone 2-0 in London, defeating the Miami Dolphins in 2007 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

The Packers, after dropping their season opener, have won three straight, capped with Mason Crosby’s 31-yard game-winning field goal as time expired against the New England Patriots for a 27-24 win in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers, still building chemistry with a young receiving corps, will be making his London debut with the Packers being the last NFL team to play a game there.

The game will be the second of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the second of three in London. Here’s everything to know about the matchup.

When is the Giants vs. Packers game in London?

The Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Packers will be played on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

What time is the Giants vs. Packers game in London?

Football fans in the United States will have to set their alarm clocks to wake up in time for the start of the game.

Kickoff time for Giants-Packers is set for 2:30 p.m. local time, which is 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch Giants vs. Packers in London

Giants-Packers will air on NFL Network.

How to stream Giants vs. Packers live online

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL Network app, NFL mobile app, Yahoo! Sports app

What are the odds for Giants vs. Packers in London?

The Packers are listed as eight-point favorites over the Giants in London, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Packers -8

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -350, Giants +260

Are the Giants or Packers the home team in London?

Sunday’s matchup will count as one of the Packers’ nine regular-season home games, while it is one of the Giants’ eight regular-season away games.

NFL scheduling guarantees that every team will “host” an international showdown as one of its home games at least once every eight years.

What is the weather forecast for Giants vs. Packers in London?

Forecasts predict partly cloudy skies with a 24 percent chance of rain on Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s.

