Giants' Winning Streak Snapped in Blowout 13-6 Loss to Phillies

Giants' winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Phillies

The Giants' five-game winning streak came to a sudden half Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park.

San Francisco's offense looked like it was up to the task early in the game, scoring twice in the first, three times in the second and once more in the third to keep pace with the Phillies, who scored six runs themselves during that span.

But the wheels fell off the wagon for the Giants in the sixth and seventh innings.

With the game tied 6-6, lefty reliever Jarlin Garcia came on in the sixth and allowed a go-ahead homer to Ronald Torreyes and an RBI double to Rhys Hoskins.

An inning later, Connor Menez yielded four earned runs, punctuated by a three-run homer from Hoskins, his second long ball of the day. The Phillies first baseman finished with six RBI in the game.

Alex Wood got the start for the Giants and couldn't continue the success of the Anthony DeSclafani, Kevin Gausman and Johnny Cueto.

In three innings, Wood allowed six hits, six runs (four earned), two walks and struck out four. His ERA this season rose from 3.71 to 4.09.

The Giants did add to their impressive home run total, with dingers from Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt in the first and third innings, respectively.

The Giants will look to bounce back Sunday as they try to win the series finale against the Phillies and take the three-game set. Sammy Long will take the ball and make his first MLB start after two relief appearances following an opener.