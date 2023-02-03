2023 San Francisco Giants FanFest Saturday at Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants fans can get their first look at the players and coaches that make up the 2023 ballclub during Giants FanFest this weekend at Oracle Park.

The annual free event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and allows fans to meet longtime members of the team like shortstop Brandon Crawford as well as newcomers like outfielder Mitch Haniger.

Among a slew of activities are live player and coach interviews, autograph sessions, access to the field and clubhouse tours. Also, fans will have a chance to take selfies with select Giants VIPs and see the World Series trophies up close.

Before the gates open, there will be an orange carpet ceremony starting at 9:15 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Giants soon will be heading south to Scottsdale, Arizona, for spring training, with pitchers and catchers reporting Feb. 16 and full squad workouts starting Feb. 20.

Find more details about Giants FanFest and spring training on the team's official website.