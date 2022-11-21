Aaron Judge Lands in San Francisco; Giants Meeting Reportedly Set for Tuesday

Judge arrives in SF with Giants meeting reportedly on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Northern California native Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday night that the free agent slugger is expected to meet with the Giants this week.

Aaron Judge is in San Francisco 👀 pic.twitter.com/ACxehPD5ub — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 22, 2022

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Monday, citing sources, that Judge's meeting with the Giants will take place Tuesday.

According to sources, Aaron Judge will meet with the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is expected to be one of the biggest threats to the Yankees in the Judge sweepstakes. https://t.co/XemO2SmGGt — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 22, 2022

MLB Network posted a video of Judge in San Francisco on Monday and asked him what he was doing in the Bay Area.

"Just visiting some friends and family," Judge said coyly. "That's about it."

When pressed if he had any big plans, Judge offered a little more insight, with a sly smile.

"We got something," the 30-year-old said.

A meeting with the Giants, if on the schedule, definitely would constitute "something."

The Giants have made it known that they would like to add Judge, who just won the 2022 AL MVP last week, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has made it clear the team has the financial capability to sign the Linden native.

Judge recently said that his free agency decision likely will come soon because he wants to give the team that signs him a chance to add other players to improve the roster.

"I don't know how fast it's going to go or how slow it's going to go, but there are teams we've talked to," Judge said Nov. 17. "For me, if we're going to build a winning team, if I can get myself out of the way so they can move on or add some more pieces, I think that's an advantage."

The Yankees still believe they will be able to re-sign Judge to a massive contract. But the Giants and other teams are confident they have a chance to lure him away from the Bronx and his visit to San Francisco has to be a good sign.

Time will tell if Judge decides to remain in pinstripes or if he will come home to Northern California and put on the orange and black.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast