Alaska Airlines Unveils New San Francisco Giants-Themed Plane

Alaska Airlines on Wednesday unveiled a new San Francisco Giants-themed plane.

The plane features a giant Lou Seal decal on the side of the fuselage and another one on the aircraft's belly.

We're ready to play ball! Today, we're kicking off the 2023 baseball season with a new special-edition aircraft featuring the @SFGiants and our friend, Lou Seal! From home runs to the runway, we're rooting nonstop for the Giants! pic.twitter.com/mpXNehzOjE — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) March 1, 2023

The plane took a collection of fans to Phoenix so they could catch the Giants compete in Spring Training action.

This is the third Giants-themed planed in the airline's fleet. It will fly throughout Alaska's network for the rest of 2023.