Alaska Airlines Unveils New San Francisco Giants-Themed Plane

Alaska Airlines on Wednesday unveiled a new San Francisco Giants-themed plane.
The plane features a giant Lou Seal decal on the side of the fuselage and another one on the aircraft's belly.
The plane took a collection of fans to Phoenix so they could catch the Giants compete in Spring Training action.
This is the third Giants-themed planed in the airline's fleet. It will fly throughout Alaska's network for the rest of 2023.