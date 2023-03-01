Giants

Alaska Airlines Unveils New San Francisco Giants-Themed Plane

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Francisco Giants-themed Alaska Airlines plane.
NBC Bay Area

Alaska Airlines on Wednesday unveiled a new San Francisco Giants-themed plane.

The plane features a giant Lou Seal decal on the side of the fuselage and another one on the aircraft's belly.

The plane took a collection of fans to Phoenix so they could catch the Giants compete in Spring Training action.

This is the third Giants-themed planed in the airline's fleet. It will fly throughout Alaska's network for the rest of 2023.

