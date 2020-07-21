Baseball Returns to Empty Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants played for the first time at an empty Oracle ballpark Tuesday night.

No fans were allowed inside, but some went to the ballpark anyway to try and peek through a covered back gate or to snag a splash hit in McCovey Cove.

“Baseball is our favorite sport being out here and participating in the Cove is therapy for us and if not for us for our wives to get us out of the house,” said Giants fan Dave Edlund.

There were no big crowds, but enthusiastic fans were more than welcome at area bars and restaurants that depend on baseball to deliver customers.