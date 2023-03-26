Brandon Belt Trolls Ex-Giants Teammate Brandon Crawford With Video Shout-Out

Belt perfectly trolls Crawford with hilarious video shout-out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Belt is in a different uniform these days, but he hasn't changed one bit.

The new Toronto Blue Jay had a message for his former Giants teammate, Brandon Crawford, in a hilarious video posted by the MLB Players Association on Sunday.

Belt, fondly known as The Captain in the latter part of his 12-season Giants tenure, had to remind Crawford who the top dog in San Francisco's infield was -- jokingly, of course.

And Crawford, who has a close friendship with his fellow Brandon, likely isn't in search of any limelight. He lets his glove do the talking -- when he isn't trolling teammates by picking their walk-up songs -- and the shortstop will look to do the same this year, his 13th season in the Orange and Black.

Belt left the Giants in free agency this past offseason after signing a one-year, $9.3 million contract with the Blue Jays. He and Crawford both made their MLB debuts with the Giants in 2011 and went on to win two World Series trophies together in San Francisco.

Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic last month that he's happy for Belt's new opportunity in Toronto with some "really good players."

"I'm obviously sad to see him go from the Giants because we've played our whole career together," Crawford told Pavlovic. "But that's baseball sometimes."

Belt and Crawford will be reunited when the Giants visit the Blue Jays for a three-game series at the end of June. And, hopefully, Crawford can show Belt how much being "the guy" suits him.

